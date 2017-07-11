Texas freeze: Joe Biden declares 'major disaster'

US President Joe Biden declared a major disaster for the state of Texas, the White House announced on Saturday, as Texans continued to suffer from widespread power blackouts and water shortages.

Strong winter storms also hit Oklahoma and neighboring states over the past week, prompting an unusual deep freeze that has left at least 69 people dead across the country.

In Texas alone, at least 20 deaths have been blamed on the storm while half of the state's residents on Friday suffered disrupted water services.

How many people were affected?

More than 4 million people were left without power after the storms hit, although by Saturday, only smaller outages remained.

Biden's declaration means federal funding will be made available, including assistance for temporary housing and home repairs, alongside low-cost loans.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has deployed power generators and supplies to areas affected by the freeze, including water, blankets, fuel and ready-to-eat meals.

Biden has also requested federal agencies to identify additional resources to help deal with the emergency.

When will Biden visit Texas?

Only a month into the job, Biden is seeing his disaster management skills tested. He is weighing a visit to Texas to assess the federal response.

The president initially said that he hopes to travel to Texas next week but that he doesn't want his presence to distract from the recovery.

"They're working like the devil to take care of their folks,'' Biden said of Texas officials, adding that he'd make a decision early next week about a visit.

