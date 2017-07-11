 Texas: Dozens found dead inside truck | News | DW | 28.06.2022

News

Texas: Dozens found dead inside truck

The nationalities of the victims remains unknown, although US media reported they were believed to be migrants. The governor of Texas said at least 40 bodies were found.

Law enforcement officers work at the scene where people were found dead inside a trailer truck in San Antonio, Texas

Police vehicles and ambulances rushed to the scene after dozens of people were found dead in a trailer truck

Dozens of people were found dead in the trailer of a semi-truck in the southern US state of Texas on Monday, officials confirmed.

Local media first reported the grim discovery, which was uncovered outside the city of San Antonio.

The city is located around 160 miles (250 kilometers) from the US southern border with Mexico.

An investigation is underway into the incident. Officials have not yet commented on the nationalities of the victims.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

