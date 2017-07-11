Texas: Dozens found dead inside truck

Dozens of people were found dead in the trailer of a semi-truck in the southern US state of Texas on Monday, officials confirmed.

Local media first reported the grim discovery, which was uncovered outside the city of San Antonio.

The city is located around 160 miles (250 kilometers) from the US southern border with Mexico.

An investigation is underway into the incident. Officials have not yet commented on the nationalities of the victims.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.