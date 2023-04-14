  1. Skip to content
USA Texas | Rauch über der Southfork Milchfarm
Image: Castro County Emergency Management/Locals News X/TMX/REUTERS
SocietyUnited States of America

Texas dairy farm explosion kills 18,000 cows

1 hour ago

More than 18,000 head of cattle died following an explosion and fire at a family dairy farm in Texas, in the deadliest barn fire recorded in the United States. One agricultural worker was critically injured.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Q28h

The explosion and fire blazed through the Southfork Dairy Farms near the town of Dimmitt, Texas, on Monday night.

"This was the deadliest barn fire for cattle in Texas history and the investigation and cleanup may take some time," said Sid Miller, Texas Agriculture Commissioner.

Overheated equipment is likely to have caused the fire, according to the Castro county sheriff Sal Rivera. 

He said methane may have "ignited and then spread out with the explosion and the fire," and that fire marshals need to investigate further to confirm.

Emergency vehicles are seen at the Southfork Dairy Farms, after an explosion and a fire killed around 18,000 cows near Dimmitt, Texas
Emergency services rescued one worker, who was flown to a hospital in LubbockImage: CASTRO COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT/REUTERS

Police and firefighters rescued one person that was trapped inside, a female agricultural worker who is now being treated at a hospital in Lubbock in northwestern Texas.

It was not immediately possible to contact the owners of the farm, according to officials.

A video posted on Twitter showed footage of the barn, which is said to be more than 2.1 million square feet (approximately 198,000 square meters).

The fire prompted the Animal Welfare Institute, one of the oldest animal welfare charities in the US, to urge Texas to impose federal regulations protecting animals.

"Farms must do more to protect animals by adopting commonsense fire safety measures," tweeted the institute.

vh/es (AP, AFP, Reuters)

