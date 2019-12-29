 Texas church shooting: Gunman opens fire during Sunday service | News | DW | 29.12.2019

News

Texas church shooting: Gunman opens fire during Sunday service

The shooting reportedly took place mid-way through a service at a church outside of Forth Worth in the US state of Texas. Authorities have not yet released information about what led to the attack.

A police officer stands with their arms crossed (picture-alliance/ImageBroker)

At least two people were killed and one person was wounded in the US state of Texas on Sunday after a gunman opened fire inside a church near the city of Fort Worth.

The shooting broke out at the West Freeway Church of Christ, located in the town of White Settlement around 8 miles (12 kilometers) outside Forth Worth. Local media reported that the person who was injured in the shooting is in critical condition.

Authorities have not yet released information on what led to the shooting, but said they believed the suspected gunman was among those shot, a fire department spokesperson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

It was unclear whether the shooter had been killed or injured.

A witness at the church told the New York Times that one of the people killed was a security guard who engaged the shooter.

"He was trying to do what he needed to do to protect the rest of us,'' Mike Tinius told the paper. "It's extremely upsetting to see anyone committing violence."

More to follow...

rs/  (AP, Reuters, dpa)

