CrimeUnited States of America

Texas: 7 dead after car runs into pedestrians in Brownsville

49 minutes ago

Police said people were waiting at a bus stop when a vehicle hit them, killing seven and injuring six. The cause for the incident was not immediately clear.

https://p.dw.com/p/4R0rB

Seven people died and at least six others were injured on Sunday after a vehicle hit people who were at a bus stop in the Texas border city of Brownsville, police said. 

Broadcaster ABC news said a male suspect was in police custody.

Investigator Martin Sandoval of the Brownsville Police Department said the crash happened at 8:30 a.m. local time (1330 UTC). It took place near the Ozanam center, which he described as a homeless shelter. 

"We are doing an investigation in forms of intoxication to see if [the suspect] was intoxicated at the time of the accident," Sandoval was quoted as saying by US media.

Sunday's crash came just hours after Texas saw another tragedy: eight people were killed in a shooting at an outlet mall in Dallas.  

Texas gunman kills at least eight at shopping mall

Brownsville is one of a few cities in Texas that have issued emergency declarations as the US prepares to lift COVID-era migration restrictions. The measures have blocked migrants caught at the border with Mexico from seeking asylum in the US since 2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated...

fb/dj (AP, Reuters)

