Texas 6-week abortion law comes into force after court failure

Abortion campaigners have branded a Texan law that came into force on Wednesday to ban abortions after about six weeks as "cruel" because they say it would stop 85% of terminations, including cases of rape or incest.

Originally signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbot in May, the bill forbids abortions in the state once a heartbeat is detected. Heartbeats can normally be heard around six weeks after conception, at roughly the same time or even before unplanned pregnancies tend to be discovered.

What does the law do?

The "heartbeat bill", as it has come to be known, effectively made Texas the harshest state for abortions in the whole US from September 1.

The American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights were among the groups that asked the Supreme Court on Monday to block the bill. Although the Court did not take up their case at the first opportunity, in time to stop the law coming into force as scheduled, judges could still agree to hear it at a later date.

"Approximately 85 to 90 percent of people who obtain an abortion in Texas are at least six weeks into pregnancy, meaning this law would prohibit nearly all abortions in the state," an ACLU spokesperson said.

Most other US states that tried to restrict abortion earlier on in pregnancy have been stopped by the 1973 Roe vs Wade Supreme Court ruling that first made abortion legal across the country.

How did the law circumvent Roe vs Wade?

This new Texas law gets around that legal right by empowering private citizens to sue people either providing or facilitating abortions, rather than calling on the government and law enforcement to police the restrictions.A previous Texan anti-abortion law was quashed by the Supreme Court in 2016.

The ACLU argued that the law "creates a bounty hunting scheme that encourages the general public to bring costly and harassing lawsuits against anyone who they believe has violated the ban," the ACLU said.

"Anyone who successfully sues a health center worker, an abortion provider, or any person who helps someone access an abortion after six weeks will be rewarded at least $10,000, to be paid by the person sued," it said.

The ACLU also said that anti-abortion groups have already started to create websites to give Texans the chance to "submit 'anonymous tips' on doctors, clinics and others who violate the law."

Even a person who drives someone to an abortion clinic could be liable to be sued for having helped enable the procedure.

How will it affect women?

Women, who often do not discover they are pregnant before six weeks, will now be left with the option to either go outside Texas to have the abortion or have an unwanted baby.

Nancy Northup of the Center for Reproductive Rights said it would make women "travel out of state — in the middle of a pandemic — to receive constitutionally guaranteed healthcare."

"Many will not be able to afford to," Northup said. "It's cruel, unconscionable, and unlawful."

The Texan law could also force many abortion clinics to shut down.

