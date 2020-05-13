 Testing photo editing apps: ″WILD SHOT″ | Shift | DW | 20.05.2020

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "WILD SHOT"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: " WILD SHOT”.

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, WILD SHOT (DW)

The app’s interface is very user-friendly. You can choose between three types of editing features: filters, adjustments, and effects. Within these three categories you can choose from around 250 filters, photo adjustment options such as white balance, contrast, shadowing or sharpening, as well as effects like scratches, grain or light leaks. Furthermore, you can add texts to your picture or insert any date you like - polaroid style.

 

Even though the app is available for free, “WILD SHOT“ is a typical app in that in order for it to be used properly, it needs to be purchased fully. Its basic version offers only ten filters, which, although they are initially pretty nice, wear thin after about two minutes. The app’s redeeming factor is that the full version comes at a considerably low cost – 8.99 euros per year. You can also trial the full version for one week, to check out all the available functions and see whether you like it. This is always an attractive option for people who like to use more than one photo-editing app.

 

 

Top 2 pros:

-  more than 200 filters in the full version

  • user-friendly interface
  • possibility of manual adjustments of filters and effects

 

Top 2 cons:

-  only ten available filters in the free version

-  full version mostly for extra filters and not for other tools

 

Price: Free for iOS/ €8.99 per one-year-subscription

 

Manufacturer: Sebastian Roth

 

