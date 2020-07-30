 Testing photo editing apps: ″VSCO″ | Shift | DW | 30.07.2020

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "VSCO"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "VSCO".

DW Shift: Bildbearbeitungsapp VSCO auf iPhone für DW Shift (DW)

The "VSCO" app has been on the market since 2012, but was able to increase its popularity enormously in 2019, when the term "VSCO Girl" came up. This refers to a newly emerging youth culture that manifests itself through optical codes. "VSCO girls" wear a certain "brand uniform" and thus naturally presented themselves in social media. For a stylish, rather romantic look, the image processing filters of "VSCO" are then particularly popular. They transmit retro or holiday charm. The app has 20 million users a week, 75 percent of whom are under 25.

By the way: If you want to use the app, which is available for iOS and Android, you have to register first.

"VSCO" has two main functions: photo editing and photo sharing. The app sees itself primarily as a community, a platform where neticiens can showcase their photos, but without competetive likes. There you can discover which "VSCO" filter other users have used to edit their photos. The aesthetics of the image can be imitated in order to use it for your own content. The preset filters can be modified and individualized.

 

The photo editing features of the app are located under the Studio tab. "VSCO" then suggests preset filters based on the photo itself. If you want, you can of course also try out the other freely available filters.

"VSCO" is a free app with premium functions. Most of the numerous preset filters are unfortunately behind a paywall.

Basic functions such as exposure, sharpness and contrast correction are also available. This already exhausts the app's editing options.

 

Conclusion: "VSCO" is great for quickly creating artistic-looking photos for the Instagram feed, but also for soaking up photography trends and looks. However, there are too few functions for extensive photo editing.

 

Top 2 Pros

- reduced surface

- great for inspiration

 

Top 3 cons

- only a few filters in the free version

- very reduced machining possibilities

- the Android version crashes frequently (status July 2020)

 

Manufacturer: Visual Supply Company

Price: The app is available for free in the App Store and at Google Play. The annual "VSCO" membership costs 21,99 €.

 

