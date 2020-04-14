Testing photo editing apps: "Varnist"

The art filter app "Varnist" is available for both Android and iOS smartphones. With this application, photos can be transformed into paintings within seconds.



The offer includes filters that imitate artists and their handwriting like "Picasso" or "Renoir" or drawing techniques like Manga. 56 of the 105 filters are available in the basic version.



The handling of the app is quickly explained. Take a photo or select from the gallery, tap the desired filter, by wiping over the photo the result is intensified or weakened. The results are impressive to cheesy.



But wishes are let unulfilled. The export in the free version only works via the cache memory of the smartphone. It's not always possible to send the photos by e-mail or messenger, especially if you don't want to have the watermarking with you.



Conclusion: "Varnist" is a fun app that turns boring photos into eye-catchers. However, for professional results users have to invest in the paid version



Top 3 Pros:

- the filters are good fun

- great for playing around and trying out

- no advertising



Top 2 cons:

- export cumbersome

- export only possible in low resolution

Manufacturer: Jaume Pujantell

Price: the basic version is free of charge in the App Store and on Google Play. A monthly subscription costs 0.99€, a yearly subscription costs 9.99€.