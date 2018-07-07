 Testing photo editing apps: ″Trigraphy″ | Shift | DW | 09.07.2018

Testing photo editing apps: "Trigraphy"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Trigraphy".

A free version of "Trigraphy" is available for iOS. The app helps you to make your photos look like modern art. Unfortunately most of the presets are not included in the free version and have to be purchased via subscription or one-time acquisition. Trying "Trigraphy" is a lot of fun, but the subscription fee is rather expensive: for € 19,49 you can subscribe for a year, € 2,99 for a month. Single purchases of specific effects cost € 3,49.

 

Top 3 Pros:

- Stunning effects that work surprisingly well

- Effects can easily be used just on parts of the picture

- Very intuitive

 

Top 3 Cons: 

- Free version lacks many of the filter options

- Full version and one-time purchases of specific effects are rather expensive

- No Android version

 

Price: Free version for iOS    

          Full version as a subscription: € 19,49 / year (or € 2,99 / month) 

Manufacturer: Nixes

