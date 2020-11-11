Testing photo editing apps: "Storyluxe for iOS"

"Storyluxe" spices up your Insta-Stories with creative frames and effects. The free iOS app offers templates in which photos from the gallery can be integrated, either individually or as collages.

The templates are arranged in themes: "love", "tape" or "flora" for example. Useful we find the templates "spooky", "holiday" or "new year", which pay tribute to the big celebrations of the year. We like the somewhat kitschy but cute templates from the "neon" category, which decorate photos with neon hearts or neon writing.

What we don't like so much is that once the photos are placed in the template, they can't be moved anymore. This may mean that the great photo is not really shown to advantage or that we have to choose another template.

The layout of the app is minimalistic and the functions are available in no time. Classic photo editing tools are not available.

If you have decided on a frame, you can usually also change the background. There is an huge number of possibilities for this: Marble structures, fireworks, clouds or ice crystals. However, especially beautiful backgrounds, as well as templates of course, are reserved for paying customers.

The finished slides can be exported in 9x16 or in 4:5, making them suitable for other social media platforms. The export is easy, in maximum 414 KB possible.

Conclusion: With the app "Storyluxe" Insta-Stories get a stylish upgrade. Even the free version lets you build effective slides.

Top 3 Pros

- stylish results

- minimlistic layout

- no advertising

Top 2 Cons

- export only possible in low resolution

- photos can not be moved in the template

Manufacturer: Brian Delaney

Price: "Storyluxe" is free in the App Store. If you invest 2,99 € once, you get unlimited access to all templates.