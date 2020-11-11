 Testing photo editing apps: ″Storyluxe for iOS″ | Shift | DW | 11.11.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "Storyluxe for iOS"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Storyluxe for iOS".

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Storyluxe (DW)

"Storyluxe" spices up your Insta-Stories with creative frames and effects. The free iOS app offers templates in which photos from the gallery can be integrated, either individually or as collages

The templates are arranged in themes: "love", "tape" or "flora" for example. Useful we find the templates "spooky", "holiday" or "new year", which pay tribute to the big celebrations of the year. We like the somewhat kitschy but cute templates from the "neon" category, which decorate photos with neon hearts or neon writing.

What we don't like so much is that once the photos are placed in the template, they can't be moved anymore. This may mean that the great photo is not really shown to advantage or that we have to choose another template

The layout of the app is minimalistic and the functions are available in no time. Classic photo editing tools are not available.

If you have decided on a frame, you can usually also change the background. There is an huge number of possibilities for this: Marble structures, fireworks, clouds or ice crystals. However, especially beautiful backgrounds, as well as templates of course, are reserved for paying customers.

The finished slides can be exported in 9x16 or in 4:5, making them suitable for other social media platforms. The export is easy, in maximum 414 KB possible.

Conclusion: With the app "Storyluxe" Insta-Stories get a stylish upgrade. Even the free version lets you build effective slides.

 

Top 3 Pros

- stylish results

- minimlistic layout

- no advertising

 

Top 2 Cons

- export only possible in low resolution

- photos can not be moved in the template 

 

Manufacturer: Brian Delaney

Price: "Storyluxe" is free in the App Store. If you invest 2,99 € once, you get unlimited access to all templates.

 

Advertisement

Film

Film still Undine (Christian Schulz/Schramm Film)

Two German works nominated for European Film Awards 2020

Christian Petzold's "Undine" and the film adaptation of "Berlin Alexanderplatz" by Burhan Qurbani are among the six titles nominated for best feature film.  

Books

Haruki Murakami (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Nakatsuji)

Haruki Murakami and the popularity of Japanese literature

As a 1,000-page Murakami work obtains a new German translation, DW talked to translator Ursula Gräfe to find out what makes Japanese authors so appealing.  

Music

Neil young on stage with a guitar at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival 2019 (Amy Harris/AP Photo/picture-alliance)

Neil Young: Legendary guitarist and rock star turns 75

Icon of folk, country, rock and "godfather of grunge": At 75, after decades of concert tours and many dozens of albums, Neil Young is still going strong.  

Culture

USA | Dirigent Garrett Keast (ZUMA PressImago Images)

Conductor Garrett Keast: 'It's a rather ugly moment for America'

Despite growing xenophobic attitudes, the Berlin-based, US-born conductor remains optimistic about the future, and finds hope in the openness of new music.  

Digital Culture

Sony PlayStation 5 (Reuters/Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.)

PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X: Why console design matters

From bulky spaceship-like devices to sleek black boxes, consoles have come a long way in recent decades. That has gone hand in hand with the targeting of new products not just to kids, but to adults too.  