 Testing photo editing apps: ″Snapseed″ | Shift | DW | 16.04.2019

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "Snapseed"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Snapseed".

Apptest Snapseed Querformat (DW)

"Snapseed" is probably one of the best free professional photo editing apps on the market. At first glance, its user interface is simple, but when you hit "tools”, the app presents you with almost thirty choices for editing your image, from filters to the text tool.

"Snapseed" was developed by Google and offers direct editing of photos in the Google cloud. There are no annoying advertisements, the editing process is smooth. Another advantage: Almost all filters can be fine-tuned themselves, you can change opacity or brightness directly in the same editing stage.

The app is also suitable for professional photographers. It offers RAW editing and there are curves and white balance pro-level tools.

Top 3 Pros:

- Easy access: editing images from Google Drive is possible directly in Snapseed
- There is an option to scan QR codes in the app
- Quick distribution in social media  
 

Top 3 Cons:

- If you go hit the "return" button of the smartphone, the app shuts down. “Return” only works via a button on top of the menu bar
- Editing out small flaws in the photo is impossible, the result of the "repair" function is too obvious
- When closing and reopening the app, the photo has to be reimported from the smartphone


Price: Free

Manufacturer: Google Commerce Ltd

