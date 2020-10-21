Testing photo editing apps: "Seen for iOS"

"Seen for iOS" is available for free from the App Store. However, to get unlimited access to all templates, page transitions, stickers and so on you have to take out a subscription for the VIP version.

The VIP version of Seen offers you over 1,000 templates for your Instagram Stories. These can also be added to a favorites list to quickly find your favorites in the large selection. In addition to the existing selection, new templates will be added regularly after download. In the app you can also set your own transitions between the individual story pages. There is also a selection of stickers, GIFs and filters, which make your stories special. You can also add animated text to make your posts stand out on Instagram or Facebook.

There are only a limited number of layouts available in the basic version, but you can find many free image transitions. The basic version also offers a good selection of text and stickers.

However, after downloading you can already see which templates and options are reserved for the premium version and can thus decide for yourself whether the additional options are worth a subscription.

If you really want to make an effort with the design of your own social media image, Seen offers you some possibilities to creatively create stories that are worth seeing.

Top 3 Pros:

- VIP Version offers a wide range of filters and templates

- Cool design

- Easy handling

Top 3 Cons:

- Expensive VIP Version

- Only a few templates in the free version

- Confusing interface

Price: Free for iOS devices

VIP version: 8.99€ for one month, 38.99€ for 12 months, 74.99€ one-time purchase

Manufacturer: Lightricks Ltd.