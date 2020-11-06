 Testing photo editing apps: ″Retromatic for iOS″ | Shift | DW | 06.11.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "Retromatic for iOS"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Retromatic for iOS".

DW Shift | Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test | Retromatic (DW)

With the paid iOS app "Retromatic" you can build collages with a vintage 50s appeal. And this is how it works: Cut-out motifs from photos in the gallery are placed in front of retro backgrounds and provided with stickers or text.

Unfortunately, and this is probably only a temporary bug, you can only use the General Photo Folder, but not albums, when selecting a photo. This makes the search for the right photo a bit tedious, since for cropping, as in our case of sightseeing for example, a simple motif with high recognition value is recommended. 

Because the picture is "cropped" with the finger on the Smarphone screen, it takes a lot of skill to get clean edges. The "Zoom in" function is helpful here, so the outline of the motif can be accurately reproduced. If necessary, a failed crop can be undone with the eraser function.

Nevertheless, unevenness will not be avoided. But the final product does not necessarily live on perfection anyway, but on skilful combination.

The cropped motif can be provided with one of the 20 color filters in the next step. Our favorite: the filter "Propaganda" because it abstracts the image and conceals the inaccurate cut edges.

Afterwards a background is chosen. 17 of them are available, each of them can be changed in color. The clipped motif is now inserted, it can be enlarged or reduced or multiplied.

Now you can add vintage stickers, badges or ornaments, whose size and color is also variable.  By tapping the respective symbol or text for a longer period of time, it is possible to shift the layer backwards or forwards, as well as to remove incorrectly inserted symbols.

Exporting the photo to the photo gallery is uncomplicated, but the resolution is not too high.

Conclusion: "Retromatic" is a fun app not only for people with a 50s fondness. However, cutting out a suitable motif requires a steady hand and can take a lot of time under certain circumstances. But the original results are worth the effort.

 

Top 2 Pros: 
- original results
- no advertising

 

Top 3 Cons: 
- time consuming, because the cropping of the motives requires a lot of patience
- no classic tools for photo post-processing
- individual steps can sometimes only be undone with great difficulty

 

Manufacturer: Peta Vision
Price: "Retromatic" costs 2.29 € in the App Store. Additional background packages can be purchased via in-app purchases.

 

Advertisement

Film

Tilda Swinton Berlinale 2014 (picture-alliance/dpa)

Acting icon Tilda Swinton at 60

Oscar winner, free spirit, all round acting talent: Tilda Swinton shines in blockbusters just as well as she does in arthouse films. Now she's celebrating her 60th birthday.   

Books

Robert Musil (picture-alliance/dpa)

A giant of modernist literature: Robert Musil, born 140 years ago

Robert Musil almost chose an officer's career. But he turned to literature instead, and wrote a key 20th century modernist novel, "The Man without Qualities."  

Culture

USA | Dirigent Garrett Keast (ZUMA PressImago Images)

Conductor Garrett Keast: 'It's a rather ugly moment for America'

Despite growing xenophobic attitudes, the Berlin-based, US-born conductor remains optimistic about the future, and finds hope in the openness of new music.  

Arts

Libanon | Gewaltige Explosion in Beirut (Getty Images/AFP/STR)

How is Beirut's arts scene doing after the explosion?

DW spoke with musician and researcher Mounir Mahmalat in Beirut to get an in-depth look at what it's like for the city's arts sector, three months after the blast.  

Digital Culture

Symbolbild Hatespeech | Hasskommentare (Thomas Trutschel/photothek/Imago Images)

As hate speech online increases, so has the resistance

From international campaigns to grassroots Facebook groups, many targeted by hate speech are finding new ways to fight it.  