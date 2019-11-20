Testing photo editing apps: "RetroCam"

The app "RetroCam" could be especially interesting for vintage photo fans. It is available free of charge for iOS and Android. The application focuses on retro filters and effects, which you can apply to your pictures with a simple click.

The app offers eight tools that can be used to change textures and colors, for example.A selection of frames can turn snapshots into hip Polaroid photos - at least on your smartphone’s screen. In addition, "RetroCam" comes with a self-timer and a virtual photo booth, which offer further possibilities.

On the whole, the preset filters led to good results in our test. The app lets you create cool retro looks quickly and easily. However, "RetroCam" doesn’t offer a lot of creative freedom: Effects can only be adjusted in terms of intensity - that's it. The selection of filters in the free trial version is limited, so we lost the fun after a relatively short time.

Positive for potential buyers: The Pro version is relatively inexpensive and offers more than 80 filters.

Top 3 Pros:

- High-quality retro filters

- Cheap Pro-Version

- Attractively designed frames

Top 3 cons:

- A lot of advertising in the free version

- Only six prefabricated filters in the test version

- Little room for creativity

Price: Free for iOS & Android / Pro version as monthly (annual) subscription: 0,83€ (9,99€)

Manufacturer: BrainCake Inc.