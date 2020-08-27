Testing photo editing apps: "Quickart"

There’s certainly an overwhelming number of choices when it comes to photo editing apps. But this doesn’t stop developers creating more and more advanced ways to help you work on your photos and selfies. One of them is Lightricks, whose Facetune app has been famous with selfie fans since 2013. In July, Lightricks launched a brand-new photo-editing app called Quickart.

The app offers a range of filter options – all of which you can apply using a simple one-tap process. From Pop Art to Kaleidoscope: the various options go beyond your standard filters. And a few even offer some pretty impressive 3D effects. All you have to do is choose a filter, load a photo from your camera roll, and let the app do the rest. Most of the filters also offer a few post-application customization options. The highlight for our editor is the 'sketch' filter which he included in our photo selection of this week’s Facebook postings.

Although Quickart is free to download, you'll need a premium account to access many of its filters. This costs €6.49 per month or €21.99 for 12 months. Or you can get a lifetime subscription for €64.99. However, we have bad news for Android users: the app is currently only available for iOS devices.

Top pros:

- high-quality filters

- one-tap application of filters

Top cons:

- several filters only available in the pro version

- no Android version

Price: Free for iOS with in-App purchases

Pro version: €21.99 per year // €6.49 per month // €64.99 one-time payment

Manufacturer: Lighttricks Ltd.