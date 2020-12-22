Testing photo editing apps: "Pro Camera for iOS"

The app Pro Camera is available for free, but of course, as with most image editing apps, in-app purchases are possible. It is compatible with iPhones and iPads.

Pro Camera contains a variety of features ready for users. For example, you can edit your existing photos and videos or add filters and effects to new ones as you take them. The range of options in the app is surprisingly large. You can adjust the focus as well as the ISO value for your photos or change the white balance. There is also the option to use different camera modes, including the ever so popular Fish-Eye-Cam. If that's not enough, you can try light effects, frames, filters (e.g. LOMO or grayscale filters). Even the transparency of the filters can be adjusted.

Pro Camera can also definitely keep up with competing apps. However, a big minus of the application is the fact that there is not that much of the large selection of tools in the basic version. If the small number of editing options is understandably not enough for you, you can try out the extra filters, stickers and effects of the VIP version in a free three-day subscription. This costs relatively little at 0.64 Euros per month (7.74 Euros per year), and a one-time payment is also possible.



Top Pros:

- Large repertoire of photo editing tools

- Clear interface



Top Cons:

- only ten filters in the free version

- no overlays in the free version



Price: Free for iOS

VIP upgrade: 0,64€ monthly/ 7,74€ yearly / 13,04€ one-time payment

Manufacturer: 智新 卞