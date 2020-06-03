Testing photo editing apps: "PREQUEL"

Visual effects and lots of filters - that's how "PREQUEL" scores. The photo editing app is available for both iOS and Android.

"PREQUEL" is intended for all those who want to put the finishing touches to their Insta Story. The effects give photos and videos a retro look or the hip Glich look.

In the free version, 58 filters in two gradations each are available to choose from. These are multiplied again in the paid version.

"PREQUEL" offers 57 effects on top. These include origami, glitter or plastic. There are also two variations in the basic version. Although the intensity of the applications can be controlled, wipe effects for selected zones of the picture would be even more appealing.

"PREQUEL" also offers basic functions for editing photos. They can be cropped to Insta Story size or square. However, other formats are not available. Contrast, exposure and sharpness can also be adjusted.

Conclusion: "PREQUEL" is a good all-rounder for those who want to spice up their Insta-Story in no time. The app is very easy to use, everything is self-explanatory. But it lacks finesse in some places. For more ambitious photo artists the functions wear out quickly.

Top 3 Pros:

- No advertising.

- Intensity of the filters can be fine-tuned

- Easy handling

Top 2 cons:

- Intermediate steps cannot be undone

- Overcharged subscription prices

Manufacturer: Prequel Inc.

Price: The basic version is free of charge in the Apple Store and the Google Play Store. The monthly subscription is available for 2.99 €, the premium alltime version costs 109.99 €.