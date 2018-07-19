 Testing photo editing apps: ″Pixlr″ | Shift | DW | 23.07.2018

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "Pixlr"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: " Pixlr ".

DW Shift: Pic-FX - Bildbearbeitungs-Apps im Test (DW)

"Pixlr" is a free photo editing app for iOS, Android and Windows Mobile. It offers awide range of editing tools and comes with its own, rather stripped down camera option. Compared to similar free apps, most of “Pixlr’s” filters and effects make for rather  professional and natural looking results. We especially liked the numerous overlay and collage options. “Pixlr” is also available as a free web browser version. With more than 130 million app downloads, it is one of the most popular photo editing apps worldwide.

 

Top 3 Pros:

- Very good looking results

- Intuitive interface

- Nearly add-free

 

Top 3 Cons: 

- Some preset filters over the top

- Camera’s special effects  hard to adjust

- Not all tools suitable for beginners

 

Price: Free  for iOS, Android and Windows Mobile

Manufacturer: Inmagine

 

 

