Testing photo editing apps: "Pixlr"

"Pixlr" is a free photo editing app for iOS, Android and Windows Mobile. It offers awide range of editing tools and comes with its own, rather stripped down camera option. Compared to similar free apps, most of “Pixlr’s” filters and effects make for rather professional and natural looking results. We especially liked the numerous overlay and collage options. “Pixlr” is also available as a free web browser version. With more than 130 million app downloads, it is one of the most popular photo editing apps worldwide.

Top 3 Pros:

- Very good looking results

- Intuitive interface

- Nearly add-free

Top 3 Cons:

- Some preset filters over the top

- Camera’s special effects hard to adjust

- Not all tools suitable for beginners

Price: Free for iOS, Android and Windows Mobile

Manufacturer: Inmagine