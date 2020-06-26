Testing photo editing apps: "Pixel Art Camera"

Let's make the world as pixelated as we like it! The iOS app "Pixel Art Camera" transforms photos into pixel art by superimposing filters on them in real time.

It's possible to edit pictures from the gallery or take photos with the pixel filters. Especially selfies get a special touch by abstraction and color.

First, users choose a pixel style. For this purpose, 6 of the 31 filters are available in the free version. Then the basic colour of the picture can be changed and two effects can be selected. "Chaos" makes the pixels even coarser. "Timewarp" makes the lines blur. The remaining ten effects are only available for paying customers of "Pixel Art Camera".

Unfortunately the pixel images in the basic version can only be exported with watermarks.

Also annoying: whenever an image has to be changed again after export, advertisements appear that feel like they can only be clicked away after a long time.

Nevertheless, the app is recommended, because splitting image content into pixels produces amazingly beautiful results.

Conclusion: Pixels are our world - that's why we enjoy this app very much, even if its variations are limited.

Top 3 Pros:

- original user interface

- interesting effects

- can be used for photos and videos



Top 3 cons:

- export only with watermark

- annoying advertising

- limited selection of effects



Manufacturer: NET Sigma Tecnologia Ltda - ME

Price: The basic version is free of charge in the Apple Store. Pixel Art Camera Pro costs 3,49 € once.