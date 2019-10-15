Testing photo editing apps: "Piczoo"

"Piczoo" is available as a free download for IOS and Android.

“Piczoo” is a photo editor tool focused on beautifying photos with text.

With "Piczoo" photos can be edited in many ways. They can be cropped, enlarged or provided with frames, set into certain outlines and assembled to collages.

25 filters and various light effects distort or beautify the colour mood of your photos. Text and sticker add-ons can also be used to spice up the images.

We especially like the tool to convert color photos into black-and-white images and then add color to selected areas of the image again.

Piczoo is a good all-rounder with many selected features even in the basic version.

Top 3 Pros:

- user friendly

- tons of free options

- very useful to edit photos for Instagram

Top 2 cons:

- too much advertising

- the most beautiful filters are fee-based

Price: free version for IOS and Android, packages with filters can be purchased. Piczoo offers annual subscription for $29.99 / 1 Year.

Manufacturer: Xi'an Button Software Technology Co., Ltd.