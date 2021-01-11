Testing photo editing apps: PicsLeap for iOS

You can find PicsLeap for free in the Apple Store – compatible for iPhones and iPads. The application advertises high-quality templates and ease of use, so we paid special attention to that for you in the test.

At first glance, the large selection of filters that the app offers for users is striking. Filters are divided into groups such as Japan, Film or Urban – the results are impressive. At second glance, however, only 30 of the well over 100 filters are available for free. The upgrade to PicsLeap Pro would cost just over 4 Euro per month, but the version can be tested for three days free of charge. If you particularly like a filter, you have the option of unlocking it once - for which you would have to watch a 30-second commercial clip. In addition to the filters and effects, PicsLeap" has all the standard editing tools up its sleeve (brightness, sharpness, saturation, shadows, highlights, temperature, etc.). In addition, you can crop your pictures with the cropping tool.

The design and user interface are definitely user-friendly, and the app worked flawlessly on our test iPad Air 2. PicsLeap has to be measured with double standards. The selection is large – but only for users who are willing to pay. At a cost of 4 Euro per month, it adds up to quite a bit in a year, which is why we recommend you take a close look at the filter selection and see if a pro upgrade might be worth it for you.

Top Pros:

- User friendly

- Preview for paid filters



Top Cons:

- Only 30 filters in the free version

- App not available in German





Price: Free for iOS

PicsLeap Pro: 4,06€ per month



Manufacturer: PicsLeap Co., Ltd