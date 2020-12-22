Testing photo editing apps: "Pic Jointer for iOS"

You can download "Pic Jointer Photo Collage Maker" for free for your iOS devices from the app store. Upon starting up this app for the first time, you’ll be presented with a selection of different frames to choose from.

Our editor immediately found this to be a striking feature. A lot of photo collage apps only include a dozen or so frames in the free version – with the rest being available only via in-app purchases. However, Pic Jointer offers you more than 60 frames free of charge.

After choosing the frame you like, you’ll reach the main interface which enables you to start adding your photos to the spaces within the frame. Before you do that, be sure to check out the palette icon at the bottom of the screen as this enables you to adjust the color of your frame. Besides aforementioned frames you can also apply a number of filters and effects to your photos, such as Aged, Sonoma, BWGrained, PaperToss, and the always-reliable Auto-Enhance.

Once you’ve finished your collage, you can then share it with others online via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and email.

Top Pros:

- choose from more than 60 different frame types

- no expensive pro version



Top Cons:

- a lot of standard editing tools are missing

- no option to change the transparency of the filters



Price: Free for iOS; Pic Jointer Premium 2,99€ per month



Manufacturer: Bending Spoons Apps IVS