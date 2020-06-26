Testing photo editing apps: "Photoshop Camera"

"Photoshop Camera" is brand new - the image editing app for Android and iOS was launched by Adobe in early June. The software giant apparently has smartphone photographers in mind who want to shine on social media with little effort but individual results.

Using artificial intelligence, "Photoshop Camera" recognizes how to get the best out of a photo. Based on photo data and motif, the free app recommends a suitable filter right at the start to improve the image.

More than 80 different filters and effects are available in total, and can be applied afterwards or in real time.

Plus: If you use the app directly for taking photos, you can see the potential result even before you release the shutter.

Many filters have been seen like this before, others are really unique. One of them is a rather weird one, developed by pop star Billie Eilish, with little green men. But "Pop Art" or "Comic Himmel" are also fun. Talking about skies: If you can't find a blue sky for your landscape shots, you can use "Photoshop Camera" to add one to the picture afterwards.

Anyone who wants to and knows how can contribute a filter and share it with the users of the app. The stock of effects here called "lenses", Adobe wants to expand from week to week.

If you want to fine-tune the effects, you have the possibility to adjust exposure, contrast, sharpness and saturation manually.

Practical: the integration of "Photoshop Express", another app from Adobe, which offers even more sophisticated editing options and can be activated with the touch of a finger.

Conclusion: "Photoshop Camera" is only one of quite a few filter apps out there, but it can score with some new, original effects and an extremely easy handling.



Top 3 Pros:

- free, no in-app purchases or subscriptions.

- intuitive to use

- no advertising

Top 2 cons:

- some of the filters have to be downloaded first

- no video function

Manufacturer: Adobe Inc.

Price: The app is available for free at Google Play and in the Apple Store. Cloud storage space (20 GB) can also be purchased.