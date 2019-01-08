Testing photo editing apps: "PhotoDirector"

"PhotoDirector" is available for Android and iOS for free. However, the functionality of the free version is rather limited. Tools like object removal or cropping can only be used once a day. For permanet usage, you have to buy the full version or subscribe.

Most standard tools of the app work precisely and are suitable for beginners. Some effects, however, are a little complicated and less intuitive to use.

Friends of preset filters will not get their money's worth with "PhotoDirector". Compared to other apps, it only has a rather limited selection, and the filters often produced unnatural results in our tests.

Top 3 Pros:

- Precise standard tools

- Intuitive and simple user interface

- “Cut" and "crop" work very well for a smartphone app

Top 3 cons:

- Many features of the Android version are only available via monthly subscription

- Advertising in the free version

- Preset filters produce mixed results

Price: free for Android and iOS

Full version for iOS: 5.49 €

Monthly subscription for Android: from 1,42 €

Manufacturer: CyberLink Corp.