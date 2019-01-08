 Testing photo editing apps: ″PhotoDirector″ | Digital Culture | DW | 09.01.2019

Digital Culture

Testing photo editing apps: "PhotoDirector"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "PhotoDirector".

DW Shift Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test | PhotoDirector (DW)

"PhotoDirector" is available for Android and iOS for free. However, the functionality of the free version is rather limited. Tools like object removal or cropping can only be used once a day. For permanet usage, you have to buy the full version or subscribe.

Most standard tools of the app work precisely and are suitable for beginners. Some effects, however, are a little complicated and less intuitive to use.

Friends of preset filters will not get their money's worth with "PhotoDirector". Compared to other apps, it only has a rather limited selection, and the filters often produced unnatural results in our tests.

 

Top 3 Pros:

- Precise standard tools

- Intuitive and simple user interface

- “Cut" and "crop" work very well for a smartphone app

 

Top 3 cons:

- Many features  of the Android version are only available via monthly          subscription

- Advertising in the free version

- Preset filters produce mixed results

 

Price: free for Android and iOS

Full version for iOS: 5.49 €

Monthly subscription for Android: from 1,42 €

 

Manufacturer: CyberLink Corp.

