Testing photo editing apps: "PhotoDirector"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "PhotoDirector".
"PhotoDirector" is available for Android and iOS for free. However, the functionality of the free version is rather limited. Tools like object removal or cropping can only be used once a day. For permanet usage, you have to buy the full version or subscribe.
Most standard tools of the app work precisely and are suitable for beginners. Some effects, however, are a little complicated and less intuitive to use.
Friends of preset filters will not get their money's worth with "PhotoDirector". Compared to other apps, it only has a rather limited selection, and the filters often produced unnatural results in our tests.
Top 3 Pros:
- Precise standard tools
- Intuitive and simple user interface
- “Cut" and "crop" work very well for a smartphone app
Top 3 cons:
- Many features of the Android version are only available via monthly subscription
- Advertising in the free version
- Preset filters produce mixed results
Price: free for Android and iOS
Full version for iOS: 5.49 €
Monthly subscription for Android: from 1,42 €
Manufacturer: CyberLink Corp.