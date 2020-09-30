 Testing photo editing apps: ″Perfect Image for iOS″ | Shift | DW | 30.09.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "Perfect Image for iOS"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Perfect Image for iOS".

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Perfect Image (DW)

Perfect Image is available as a free download for your iPhone and iPad. The photo editing app is financed by advertisements, which is shown from time to time within the application. The app is produced by the Chinese company TongShuo, which has developed the app "Effectshop", too.

"Perfect Image" mainly provides users with filters and editing tools for creating posters and collages. The handling is very easy, the possibilities are limited - nevertheless you have fun creating collages and lifting your photos.

The app has a collage and an editing mode which you have to select at the beginning, but you switch between the modes during your editing process. In the image editing mode, you'll find familiar tools like exposure, contrast and saturation. The filter collection is also appealing. Highlights include a glass filter that makes your photos look blurry and a filter that makes the photo look like a wicker. Also worth mentioning is the photo cropping tool, which allows you to crop your photos in a round or elliptical shape. All steps must be completed by tapping the "Done" button.

It's a pity that the filters and tools in Perfect Image are all labelled in English only, although the app is generally available in German. Since there is no expensive premium version at all, you can use the app for collages and posters with text layers and just disregard that little flaw.

 

Top 3 Pros:

- No paid pro version

- easy handling

- Selection of collages

 

Top Cons:

- Filters cannot be changed manually

- Filter labels not available in German

 

Price: Free for iOS

Manufacturer: TongShuo

Advertisement

Culture

James Dean in Rebel without a Cause Movie (Imago Images/Zuma/RR Action)

Why the world still remembers James Dean

He became the icon of cool after only three films. Dean accomplished a lot before his death 65 years ago, at age 24.  

Arts.21

DW Kultur.21 New Europe, London (Johny Pitts Photography, Suhrkamp Verlag)

Afropean: In search of identity

What do Black people in Europe have in common? The British author and photographer Johny Pitts embarks on a journey from Sheffield to Paris, Brussels, and Berlin, searching for common ground and finding differentiation.  

News

Frankreich Paris | Sängerin | Juliette Greco verstorben (Pierre Guillaud/AFP/Getty Images)

Renowned French singer Juliette Greco, 'the muse of existentialism,' has died

French singer, actress and poet Juliette Greco has died at the age of 93. A darling of the bohemian scene in Paris, she was friends with Jean-Paul Sartre and more than friends with Albert Camus and Miles Davis.  

Arts

White boat hull, partly painted pink, with a Banksy portrait of a giarl and four men on board wearing facial coverings  

New exhibition asks: 'Who the f*** is Banksy?'

The most famous street artist on the planet holds no trademark on his works, but the enigmatic Briton definitely owns his identity, as a new exhibit shows.  

Digital Culture

DW Shift | Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Darkroom (DW)

Testing photo editing apps: "Darkroom for iOS”

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: “Darkroom".  