 Testing photo editing apps: ″MOLDIV″ | Shift | DW | 13.05.2020

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "MOLDIV"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "MOLDIV".

DW Shift | Fotobearbeitungs-App MOLDIV (DW)

The app’s interface is straightforward, with all the usual functions we’ve come to expect from photo editing apps: texture, exposure, sharpen and the like are all present.. Additionally, "MOLDIV" boasts a range of textured overlays like film grains, lens flares and weather effects, which blend seamlessly into your images.

Unfortunately, the editing workflow is destructive, which means that each layer of effects or overlays is ‘locked down’ once approved. In fairness there’s a well-designed timeline view to help you undo any mistakes, but good luck moving that sticker you placed five minutes ago without losing all the work you’ve done since then.

The app also has a collage mode that offers up a series of magazine-style templates, which generally look quite fancy and can be edited with the standard collaging tools. Lastly, "MOLDIV" offers a beauty camera mode for editing selfies and a pro camera mode to shoot photos with prefabricated filtres.

Even though the app is available for free and different filters and effects can be used without in-app purchases, "MOLDIV" seems unnecessary to use if not upgraded to the full version. Despite a slight lack of cohesion between features, "MOLDIV" could still become the go-to app for all your photographic needs – in case you’re willing to pay the price for it.

 

Top 2 pros:

- variety of innovative filters, stickers & templates

- intuitive collaging interface

 

Top 2 cons:

- lack of template customization

- a lot of ads in the app

 

Price: Free for iOS & Android / in-app purchases possible. The full version is available for 16,99 €.

Manufacturer: JellyBus Inc.

