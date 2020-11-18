Testing photo editing apps: "Mixgram"

Mixgram is available for free in Apple and Android stores. The photo collage editor advertises free layouts, grids, templates for Instagram Stories and photo collages. However, in order to get unlimited access to all collages etc., you have to subscribe to the pricey premium version.

Mixgram is easy to use: choose a template, insert your own photos, customize – done. The prefabricated collages format the pictures and leave the fine tuning to the user. The selection of layouts is impressive: Mixgram has over 10,000 to choose from. Unfortunately, most of them are reserved exclusively for premium customers. In the free version you can at least have a look at the templates and thus consider upgrading.

Our editor found the user interface somewhat confusing. In addition to collages and backgrounds, Mixgram also offers filters and normal editing tools such as brightness, sharpness, Gaussian blur, temperature, etc. However, these are hidden in the image itself and not in the sidebar which makes it arguably hard to find them.

It is definitely possible to create beautiful collages with Mixgram. However, in view of the competition from better equipped apps like "Pi" or even "Picsart", our editor advises against buying the premium version.

Top 3 Pros:

- Large selection of collages, stickers and templates

- Attractive design

- Easy to use

Top 3 Cons:

- Expensive Premium Version

- Few interesting templates in the free version

- Confusing user interface

Price: Free for iOS and Android devices

Premium version: 6.49€ per month, 34.99€ for 12 months, 3 days free trial

Manufacturer: Lyam Apps