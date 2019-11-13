 Testing photo editing apps: ″Lumibee″ | Shift | DW | 20.11.2019

Testing photo editing apps: "Lumibee"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Lumibee".

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test - Lumibee (DW/App Lumibee)

"Lumibee" is available as a free download for iOS. In-App purchases allow fans of the app to financially support the developers.

Because people nowadays are busy as bees the developer of the app “Lumibee” wanted to help them save time so they could “continue buzzing away with their busy schedules”. The main goal for the application: simplicity, but with powerful features.

The application is intended for photographers who want to edit their images fast and easily and then post them to social networks.

There is only a bunch of editing functions but they are sufficient.

You can crop the photos to the desired size, adjust exposure, contrast, structure, saturation, vibrance and temperature. There are a few selected filters available whose intensity can be regulated.

No stickers, no fonts: "Lumibee“ is an app without any frills for fast fine-tuning. Just get the best out of the photos and share them in no time. A good to go app for instagram photographers.

 

Top 3 pros:

- simple and easy to use, easy interface

- fast edits

- no advertising

 

Top 2 cons:

- the filter selection is small

- editing options are limited

 

Price: the app is free of charge in the App-Store, developers can be supported by in-app purchases. The corresponding packages cost between $1.99 and $5.99.

 

Manufacturer: Tomas Pastorek

