 Testing photo editing apps: ″KUNI Cam″ | Shift | DW | 20.03.2020

Testing photo editing apps: "KUNI Cam"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "KUNI Cam".

DW Sendung Shift KUNI Cam (DW)

"KUNI Cam" is available for Android as well as for iPhones. The filter app gives photos a vintage touch.

The central element of the application are the vintage filters. Ten are available to users of the free version. Subscribers can fall back on 190.

In addition, light effects can be set or virtual dust particles can be scattered over the photo.

 

The app also offers a large selection of classic editing tools. Saturation, contrast or brightness can be adjusted. You can set vignettes and insert dates, the latter of course in vintage style.

 

"KUNI Cam" is free of charge in Google and in the App-Store. As so often, the exciting features are reserved for paying customers.

By the way: If you wonder about the strange name: Kuni is a village where a speed camera cost the developer dearly.

 

Conclusion: "KUNI Cam" is useful for aging photos artificially and thus refining them in an original way. The app is easy to use and clearly structured. Recommendable!

 

Top 2 Pros:

- intuitive handling

- no advertising

 

Top 2 cons:

- the best features are with costs

- no in-app purchases, only subscription model possible

 

Manufacturer: NK Aviation Ab

Price: the basic version is free of charge in the Google and App Store, the pro version is available as a monthly subscription for 2.99 €, annually it costs 18.99 €.

Digital Culture

BdTD | Deutschland | Coronavirus · zu Hause bleiben (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

Coronavirus: The best visualizations to understand why social distancing matters

It might be difficult for some people, especially children, to understand why we all of a sudden have to isolate. A look at some of the online content that can help explain why it's key.  