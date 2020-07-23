 Testing photo editing apps: ″Instfit″ | Shift | DW | 23.07.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "Instfit"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Instfit".

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Instfit (DW)

Instfit is available for free for your iOS devices. The app’s motto is "post without cropping" – a suitable one as you can customize your photos in various common frame sizes. Thus, there is no need to crop your pictures before posting them on Instagram and other social media platforms. 

Another interesting feature that Instfit has to offer is the option to edit the background of your photos. To do so, the app contains more than 140 background image patterns to choose from. You can either let your images’ backgrounds fade with gaussian blur, or by using the crystallize or the radial filter; or you can add a specific color and use it as the main background color. 

Lastly, the app offers you all the basic photo editing tools: you can edit the hue, saturation or brightness, but also its exposure, contrast or temperature of your photos. Features such as vignette, sharpen or shadows aren’t missing either. 

The downside to the app is, first and foremost, the annoyingly high amount of advertisements. When you are using the basic version and wanting to save one of the images you’ve edited, you always must watch two pop-up advertisements which together cost you ten seconds. Secondly, a lot of the tools and features mentioned above are only available in the pro version that you have to purchase: the free version for instance offers not even ten filters.  

    

Top 3 pros: 

- all essential editing tools inclusive 

- various frame sizes 

- more than 140 background image patterns 

  

Top cons: 

- only 14 filters in the free version 

- no German version available yet 

  

Price: Free for iOS & Android / €2.62 per month or €15.74 per year or €43.74 as a one-time purchase for Instfit PRO 

Manufacturer: Barry Wyckoff 

Advertisement

Film

Filmstill Berlin Alexanderplatz von Burhan Qurbani 2020 (Imago Images/Prod.DB)

'Berlin Alexanderplatz': Updated and adapted into film

In a radical departure, the latest cinema adaptation of Alfred Döblin's great Weimar-era novel updates the story with an African refugee as the protagonist.  

Books

A picture of author Bernard Schlink from the neck up. He wears glasses and a blue button-up shirt   (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Galuschka)

Author Bernard Schlink on goodbyes and his new book

DW interviews the internationally famous author about relationships, guilt and saying farewell. And his new book, "Abschiedsfarben," won't be his last.  

News

Hannover I Konzert I Rapper I Farid Bang (picture-alliance/T. Gadegast)

Germany: Backlash after Düsseldorf enlists rapper Farid Bang for coronavirus video

The German city of Düsseldorf has come under fire for collaborating with controversial rapper Farid Bang to produce a coronavirus social distancing appeal video. The artist has been accused of anti-Semitism in the past.  

Arts

Hella Mewis in a crowded room with posters and bright lights (DW)

Kidnapped in Iraq: Who is Hella Mewis?

A German art curator was abducted Monday in Baghdad. Why did Hella Mewis choose to live in Iraq years ago despite the evident danger?  

Digital Culture

Screenshot Website One.com #PasstheMic (One.com)

From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter: #PassTheMic campaign shifts focus

In the wake of the global Black Lives Matter protests, a social media campaign devoted to coronavirus misinformation is taking a new direction as celebrities hand over their Instagram accounts to political activists.  