Testing photo editing apps: "Instfit"

Instfit is available for free for your iOS devices. The app’s motto is "post without cropping" – a suitable one as you can customize your photos in various common frame sizes. Thus, there is no need to crop your pictures before posting them on Instagram and other social media platforms.

Another interesting feature that Instfit has to offer is the option to edit the background of your photos. To do so, the app contains more than 140 background image patterns to choose from. You can either let your images’ backgrounds fade with gaussian blur, or by using the crystallize or the radial filter; or you can add a specific color and use it as the main background color.

Lastly, the app offers you all the basic photo editing tools: you can edit the hue, saturation or brightness, but also its exposure, contrast or temperature of your photos. Features such as vignette, sharpen or shadows aren’t missing either.

The downside to the app is, first and foremost, the annoyingly high amount of advertisements. When you are using the basic version and wanting to save one of the images you’ve edited, you always must watch two pop-up advertisements which together cost you ten seconds. Secondly, a lot of the tools and features mentioned above are only available in the pro version that you have to purchase: the free version for instance offers not even ten filters.

Top 3 pros:

- all essential editing tools inclusive

- various frame sizes

- more than 140 background image patterns

Top cons:

- only 14 filters in the free version

- no German version available yet

Price: Free for iOS & Android / €2.62 per month or €15.74 per year or €43.74 as a one-time purchase for Instfit PRO

Manufacturer: Barry Wyckoff