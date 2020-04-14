Testing photo editing apps: "Infltr"

"Infltr" stands for infinite filters - the app is said to offer seven million of them. For the time being, the iOS application offers only 15 filters. But these can be modified by wiping over the photo. This changes color, contrast and other parameters.

In this way, "Infltr" allows users to create their own variants, which can also be saved as favourite filters. The standard filters are named after London districts. This makes recognition easier.

Wiping, i.e. trying things out, is fun, but also carries the risk of "deteriorating" an image, as there is no way to go back to the better predecessor.

Furthermore, the app offers a variety of editing options. There are controls for contrast, saturation, brightness, temperature, or highlights. Also cropping, rotating, perspective distortion are possible.

Plus of the app: "Live" photos and videos can be edited.

Minus: editing steps cannot always be undone - at least in the basic version. If you decide against an effect afterwards, you have to start all over again.

Also annoying: All effects are freely accessible, only the lettering "Pro" indicates that they belong to the paid version. Thus, those who - by mistake - include a paid effect cannot export the finished photo. At least there is the possibility to undo the pro-effects.

Speaking of the export: For free users, only the low resolution when saving (800 pixels) is available, which is definitely too little.

Conclusion: "Infltr" offers also in the basic version a lot of possibilities to edit photos and to add original effects, but the user leaves the upper hand to chance. Just right for spontaneous creative people. But if you have an exact idea of how your photo should look afterwards, you might prefer to leave the app alone.

Top 3 Pros:

- many ways to edit photos

- great for playing around and trying out

- no advertising

Top 2 cons:

- image processing cannot be undone step by step

- somewhat complicated exportation

Manufacturer: YOOSHR LTD

Price: the basic version is free in the App Store, in-app purchases start at 2.99€. Everything forever costs 64,99€.