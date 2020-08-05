 Testing photo editing apps: ″Hypocam″ | Shift | DW | 05.08.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "Hypocam"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Hypocam".

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Hypocam (DW)

"Hypocam" is a black and white photo app for iOS and Android smartphones. With this application, photos can be taken directly or pictures from the gallery can be converted into high-contrast black-and-white images.

"Hypocam" simulates analogue photography and with its easy handling it's certainly also interesting for the generation that used to go into the darkroom itself. Today, it's much faster: a few clicks on the smartphone and the edited photo can be uploaded directly to social networks.

There are various filters to choose from, which are based on analogue films. In addition, there are color filters - in the past, they would have been put directly onto the lens of the SLR camera - which bring out the red, blue or yellow components of the photo. These reveal an astonishing wealth of detail even in average mobile phone photos. The red filter, for example, gives clouds an extra dramatic look.

There is also a grain simulation - based on real films - that imitates the gradation of the various photo papers. The intensity can be varied with doubletap.

Classic photo editing options such as exposure, contrast or cropping and a fade function are also available.

A practical feature is the before and after button, which gives you the opportunity to reconsider a modification.

 

According to the creators themselves, "Hypocam" has already been downloaded over two million times from the App Store and Google Play. There the app is free. If you want more, you can add filter packages via in-app purchase.

Plus of the app: editorial content for inspiration, which presents filters and editing options, illustrated with many photos.

Conclusion: Turn mediocre smartphone photos into effective black-and-white photos with a retro feeling - this works with "Hypocam" - super simple and super fast. 

 

Top 3 Pros: 

- clear user interface

- no advertising

- effective results

 

Top 2 cons: 

- requires iOS 10.0 or later

- the export is not possible immediately after editing, but only from the app's own gallery

 

Manufacturer: IOAPPS

Price: The app is available for free in the App Store and at Google Play. Additional filter packages are available as in-app purchases.

 

Advertisement

Arts.21

Film still Born on the 4th of July | actors Tom Cruise & Willem Dafoe (picture alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

Trauma and Patriotism

With Vietnam, war entered the living room via our televisions for the first time. The images ranged from real footage to propaganda. Films like "Coming Home" or "Born on the Fourth of July" depict the war's fallen heroes and traumatized veterans.  

Books

Sayragul Sauytbay (Regina Recht)

Sayragul Sauytbay: How China destroys Kazakh culture

The former Kazakh camp inmate Sayragul Sauytbay speaks out about the oppression of Muslim minorities in China — and has received death threats for this.  

News

Neil Young speaks to the media, farmers and performing artists during the press conference before the start of the concert at Farm Aid 2017 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania near Pittsburgh. (Imago/UPI Photo/A. Carpenter)

Neil Young sues Donald Trump's campaign over repeated use of songs

After years complaining over Donald Trump using his songs at political rallies, Neil Young has filed a suit seeking damages. Other musicians to object range from Adele and Rhianna to Mick Jagger and Elton John.  

Culture

Banksy Werke Mediterranian Sea View 2017 wird versteigert (picture-alliance/ZUMA Wire/London News Pictures/S. Chung)

Banksy's donated Mediterranean 'triptych' sells for $2.3 million

The British artist sold his triptych, "Mediterranean sea view 2017," at a Sotheby’s auction to raise money for a Bethlehem hospital. It is one of several Banksy works evoking the consequences of conflict in the region.  

Culture

Michelle Obama (Getty Images/J. Bachman)

Michelle Obama kicks off new podcast series with Barack

The podcast, the first in a partnership signed between the Obamas' production company Higher Ground and streaming service Spotify, comes at a time of ongoing civil unrest. Barack Obama is the first guest on July 29.  