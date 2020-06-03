 Testing photo editing apps: ″Hyperspektiv″ | Shift | DW | 03.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "Hyperspektiv"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Hyperspektiv".

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Hyperspektiv (Edit, Bildbearbeitung, App, Filter, Optimieren, Hyperspektiv)

Reality is too beautiful? Alienate it! The filter app "Hyperspektiv" actively supports you in this process with color changes, perspective shifts, disturbing blurs, doubling effects. Some filters imitate thermal imaging cameras or split the images into kaleidoscopic creations. At the end of the processing, nothing is as it was.

Two of the developers of "Hyperspektiv" are musicians, the third runs a music label. The app is designed by them as an interactive art tool. The goal: to give a new view of the world.

The operation of the iOS application is self-explanatory and relies on the help of coincidence: select filters and wipe the image with your finger - this is how the effect is modified. Awesome: Particularly beautiful variations of the filter can be saved separately for later reuse.

The intensity of the filters can also be adjusted with sliders. In addition, each individual photo can be broken down into its individual parts and reassembled.

The option to export photos and videos in HD is reserved for subscribers only, as is access to filters that are published monthly. The free version, however, offers a sufficiently large field of experimentation for error-prone creative people.

Psychedelic, gaudy, distorted, totally weired: the results are disturbing and fascinating at the same time. Sure, there are various apps in the genre "Glitch Art", but this one has the craziest filters and the most wacky effects. "Hyperspektiv" takes the deliberate alienation to a whole new level.

 

Top 3 Pros: 

- unusual filters.

- deliberately producing errors is fun with this app

- uncomplicated export

 

Top 2 cons: 

- successful, randomly generated variants of an effect are hard to find again if they are not saved as extra filters

- Export not possible in HD

 

Manufacturer: Phantom Force

Price: The basic version is free of charge in the Apple Store. The monthly subscription costs 2.99 €, per year it costs 26.49 €.

Related content

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, PREQUEL

Testing photo editing apps: "PREQUEL" 03.06.2020

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "PREQUEL".

DW Shift Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test A Color Story

Testing photo editing apps: "A Color Story" 27.05.2020

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "A Color Story".

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, WILD SHOT

Testing photo editing apps: "WILD SHOT" 20.05.2020

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: " WILD SHOT”.

Advertisement

Film

Filmszene aus ' Vom Winde verweht ' (picture-alliance/Keystone)

Kissing despite COVID-19: How Germany's film industry adapts to the pandemic

Movie shoots that came to a standstill following the coronavirus lockdown now aim to resume. The film industry was inspired by the Bundesliga's concept — with quarantines and constant testing — to keep cameras rolling.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Cornelia Funke – A fabulous storyteller

She's one of Germany's most successful children's authors worldwide: Cornelia Funke is beloved for the fantastic worlds she creates.  

Music

Moers Festival - Logo (Moers Festival )

The Moers Festival: digital this time, but also very analog

Drum set-like disinfectant dispensers, singers behind plexiglass and a mascot from a parallel universe: The Moers Festival is dealing with its first audience-free edition imaginatively.  

Arts

Circus und Schausteller | Deutzer Kirmes (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/S. Ziese)

Can circuses survive the COVID-19 crisis?

Circuses are among the cultural enterprises particularly affected by the COVID-19 restrictions. Small, long-established family businesses are struggling to survive — and even global giant Cirque du Soleil is suffering.  

Digital Culture

BdTD | Deutschland | Coronavirus · zu Hause bleiben (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

Coronavirus: The best visualizations to understand why social distancing matters

It might be difficult for some people, especially children, to understand why we all of a sudden have to isolate. A look at some of the online content that can help explain why it's key.  