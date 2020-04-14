Testing photo editing apps: "Huji Cam"

Lovers of disposable cameras listen up! If you loved the fact that you never really knew what you were going to get until your photos were developed, then “Huji Cam” could be something for you. The app is free and available in both, the google playstore and the app store.

This app is really just about taking pictures like it’s 1998. It works as follows. You shoot photos with the viewfinder with or without adding flash. You can also add random light effects if you like. Afterwards, you can share the results to your Instagram profile or other apps or save your masterpieces on your phone. If you do not have a lot of storage space on your phone you have the option to take pictures with a lower quality. Obviously, you can add the date to your photo like it used to be with disposable cameras. You can choose between 1998 or the current time.

The main shortcoming of the app is the fact that it exclusively provides disposable-camera-like photography. If you want to do literally anything else, be it adding filters or stickers, you can’t. If you’re fine with editing your photos using for instance the “Apple Photos” app, “Huji Cam” is definitely a nice little app to shoot some beautiful photos – especially if your smartphone has a decent camera.

Top 2 pros:

- high quality flash and light effects

- timer option of up to ten seconds

Top 3 cons:

- you have to pay to be able to import your own photos from your library

- no extra editing options available

- advertisements in the app

Price: Free in Play Store and App Store with in-App purchases

Developer: Manhole, Inc.