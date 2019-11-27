 Testing photo editing apps: ″Hipstamatic X″ | Shift | DW | 04.12.2019

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "Hipstamatic X"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Hipstamatic X"

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Hipstamatic X (DW)

"Hipstamatic X" is available as a free download on iOS. A subscription is available which unlocks the company's archive of filters and presets.

Hipstamatic was one of the first apps to let users style their photos and was Apple’s first App of the Year. The company is celebrating its 10th birthday by introducing the "Hipstamatic X" photo app. It is an update to the original "Hipstamatic Classic" but a separate app.

With "Hipstamatic X" you’ll be able to shoot directly from the app. It simulates taking pictures with an analog instant camera, but the lens and some settings can be changed. Motto: "Don't edit. Just shoot it". The look of the pictures is determined by the choice of a camera, which basically are different filters. Four cameras are available for users of the basic version. There is more choice for subscribers.

In the next step, the photo can also be edited with various filters. However, of around 90 filters in the free version, only 15 are free.

A minus: the unedited originals of the photos are not stored in "Photos" as with "Hipstamatic Classic". Good on the other hand: Users of the original app "Hipstamatic Classic" can take their purchases made there with them.

"Hipstamatic X" brings back the joy and randomness of film photography without the hustle of having to develop the film. It’s fun to play around with it and the results are more than just ok.

 

Top 3 pros:

- simple, nostalgically beautiful interface

- fast edits

- no advertising

 

Top 3 cons:

- only a few cameras in the free version

- high subscription prices

- the unprocessed original is not stored

 

Price: The app is free in the App-Store, for a Pro-Version the users have to pay either a monthly amount of 5,49 € or 26,99 € per year.

 

Manufacturer: Hipstamatic

 

