Testing photo editing apps: "Focos"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Focos".
The iOS application "Focos" allows to define the sharpness range of photos afterwards and to create the so-called "Bokeh effect".
This ensures that, for example, the background of a motif changes to the blurred area. The subject in the foreground is highlighted.
The app makes it possible to make pictures taken with the iPhone's standard camera look as if they were taken with an SLR camera.
For this purpose "Focos" offers numerous editing options and effects.
For example, users can have their photos displayed as 3D models. In this way, the bokeh effect can be set precisely using sliders.
Contrast, saturation and white balance can also be adjusted using the app.
"Focos" can besides imitate lenses from well-known camera manufacturers such as Leica, Olympus or Carl Zeiss. For users of the free version, however, only one of the 14 lenses is available.
The app is free of charge. But the exciting effects are reserved for paying users.
Conclusion: With "Focos" simple shots get a stylish twist. The photos look aesthetic and make a great impression.
Top 3 pros:
- intuitive handling
- already taken photos can be edited afterwards
- image editing can be undone step by step
Top 2 cons:
- many features are with costs
- app functions are a bit confusing
Manufacturer: Xiaodong Wang
Price: the basic version is free of charge in the App Store, the pro version costs 13.99 € for a lifetime use or 1.99 € in a monthly subscription.