 Testing photo editing apps: ″Focos″ | Shift | DW | 17.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "Focos"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Focos".

Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Focos (DW)

The iOS application "Focos" allows to define the sharpness range of photos afterwards and to create the so-called "Bokeh effect".
This ensures that, for example, the background of a motif changes to the blurred area. The subject in the foreground is highlighted.
The app makes it possible to make pictures taken with the iPhone's standard camera look as if they were taken with an SLR camera.

For this purpose "Focos" offers numerous editing options and effects.
For example, users can have their photos displayed as 3D models. In this way, the bokeh effect can be set precisely using sliders.

Contrast, saturation and white balance can also be adjusted using the app.

"Focos" can besides imitate lenses from well-known camera manufacturers such as Leica, Olympus or Carl Zeiss. For users of the free version, however, only one of the 14 lenses is available.

The app is free of charge. But the exciting effects are reserved for paying users. 
Conclusion: With "Focos" simple shots get a stylish twist. The photos look aesthetic and make a great impression.

 

Top 3 pros: 
- intuitive handling
- already taken photos can be edited afterwards
- image editing can be undone step by step

Top 2 cons: 
- many features are with costs
- app functions are a bit confusing

 

Manufacturer: Xiaodong Wang


Price: the basic version is free of charge in the App Store, the pro version costs 13.99 €  for a lifetime use or 1.99 € in a monthly subscription.

 

Related content

DW Sendung Shift KUNI Cam

Testing photo editing apps: "KUNI Cam" 20.03.2020

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "KUNI Cam".

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Fade It

Testing photo editing apps: "Fade It" 12.03.2020

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Fade It".

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test | RNI FILMS

Testing photo editing apps: "RNI Films" 04.03.2020

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "RNI Films."

Advertisement

Film

Film Kubrick - 2001: Odyssee im Weltraum (Imago/EntertainmentPictures)

12 films to slow down with

As we stay home to avoid spreading the coronavirus, here are a few film recommendations reflecting on the phenomenon of time.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Colm Tóibín – On Writing and Ireland

Writing as an act of liberation. Colm Tóibín, one of the the most distinguished English writers, talks about women, music, and his home in Ireland.  

Music

Start des Beethoven-Frachters am Rheinufer in Bonn (DW/R. Fuller)

Beethoven barge baptized — all aboard?

Ludwig van Beethoven moved from Bonn to Vienna at the age of 22. Following in his footsteps, a barge is tracing the route he took, inviting people in 14 cities on board for unusual music events.  

Arts

Drei Menschen fotografieren mit ihren Handys ein Bild im Museum (Foto: Antonio Perez Rio)

Coronavirus-free: A virtual tour of Germany's photography biennial

Museums are closed, but the Biennale für aktuelle Fotografie is still on show — online. Germany's largest photo festival, usually held in Ludwigshafen, Heidelberg and Mannheim, offers a digital version of the exhibition.  

Digital Culture

BdTD | Deutschland | Coronavirus · zu Hause bleiben (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

Coronavirus: The best visualizations to understand why social distancing matters

It might be difficult for some people, especially children, to understand why we all of a sudden have to isolate. A look at some of the online content that can help explain why it's key.  