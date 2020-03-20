Testing photo editing apps: "Focos"

The iOS application "Focos" allows to define the sharpness range of photos afterwards and to create the so-called "Bokeh effect".

This ensures that, for example, the background of a motif changes to the blurred area. The subject in the foreground is highlighted.

The app makes it possible to make pictures taken with the iPhone's standard camera look as if they were taken with an SLR camera.

For this purpose "Focos" offers numerous editing options and effects.

For example, users can have their photos displayed as 3D models. In this way, the bokeh effect can be set precisely using sliders.

Contrast, saturation and white balance can also be adjusted using the app.

"Focos" can besides imitate lenses from well-known camera manufacturers such as Leica, Olympus or Carl Zeiss. For users of the free version, however, only one of the 14 lenses is available.

The app is free of charge. But the exciting effects are reserved for paying users.

Conclusion: With "Focos" simple shots get a stylish twist. The photos look aesthetic and make a great impression.

Top 3 pros:

- intuitive handling

- already taken photos can be edited afterwards

- image editing can be undone step by step

Top 2 cons:

- many features are with costs

- app functions are a bit confusing

Manufacturer: Xiaodong Wang



Price: the basic version is free of charge in the App Store, the pro version costs 13.99 € for a lifetime use or 1.99 € in a monthly subscription.