Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "Filto"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Filto".

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test: Filto (DW/App Filto)

"Filto" is a photo and video editor with filters, effects, stickers, music and other functions. If you want to edit a video or even parts of a video, you can use "Filto" to adjust the playback speed or color to create a fun Instagram story or even a short movie. The user-friendly interface features simple click and drag and drop movements. Plus, you can crop your videos and photos to your liking or add a filter and music.

 

"Filto” runs smoothly on the iPhone 6 we tested it with. Unlike some user reviews, the app ran flawlessly while editing multiple pictures.

 

However, a considerable drawback of the app is the lack of possibilities to be creative. While the app offers a whole range of free filters, the basic version doesn't have much more than simply adding the filters to your photos and adjusting the intensity of the filters. You'll need to buy the Pro version first to use tools like blur, vignette, white balance and grain. However, given the costly subscription fee of almost 30 Euros per year, we recommend cheaper alternatives.

 

Top 3 pros:

- 45 filters and frames (over 100 filters in “Filto Pro”)

- user-oriented platform

- large number of available stickers

 

Top 2 cons:

- expensive Pro-Version

- only few machining tools available in free version

 

Price: Free for iOS & Android / Filto Pro weekly for €5.49; annually for €27.49

Manufacturer: Pinso, Inc.

