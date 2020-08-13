 Testing photo editing apps: ″Filterloop″ | Shift | DW | 13.08.2020

Testing photo editing apps: "Filterloop"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Filterloop".

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test I Filterloop (DW/Filterloop)

"Filterloop" is an all-in-one photo editing application for iOS devices version 11.0 and above. With the app you can edit photos from the library or take photos directly. The main focus is on filter sets and textures.

The app offers basic editing options - brightness, contrast or saturation can be controlled. Of course, photos can also be cropped to the most common formats. Good for portraits: The skin tone can be optimized - from greenish to rosy :).

The filter selection is good. Combined into theme packages, the filters meet the requirements of Instagram and Co.

Textures, on the other hand, are a feature with which "Filterloop" really shines. There are many different textures to choose from and they can be customized. The opacity, but also the alignment can be adjusted. This results in many exciting editing options.

Unfortunately, most of the free filter and texture packages have to be downloaded again each time you open the app again. This is annoying.

There are also negative points for commercial breaks (videos). They actually have to be endured for 18 seconds. No joke: The annoying advertising can be removed by in-app purchase - but that costs €2.29.

Conclusion: "Filterloop" is a classic photo editing app with good filters and exceptionally beautiful textures. But the fun of the free version is spoiled by the watermarks, without which the export is not possible, and the already mentioned advertising nuisance.

 

Top 2 Pros:

- clear user interface

- very nice textures or light effects

 

Top 3 Cons:

- penetratingly long advertising that cannot be clicked away

- some effects and filters have to be downloaded first

- in the free version photos are exported with watermarks only

 

Manufacturer: TAPLEB, OOO

Price: "Filterloop" is free of charge in the App Store The premium version is available as a subscription model, but also for a one-time fee of 54,99 €.

