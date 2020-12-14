Testing photo editing apps: "FilmCam for iOS"

The FilmCam app is available free of charge in the Apple Store. For the equivalent of 3.29 euros per year or 1.64 euros per month, you can use the Pro version of FilmCam, which you can test for three days beforehand. Alternatively, you can buy the app for a one-time payment of 5.76 euros.

FilmCam is a fairly compact app. The interface is kept fairly simple, as the application generally does not contain a lot of features. First of all, it is worth mentioning that the app is only available in English, but the simple icons make everything easy to understand.

In FilmCam, you have the option of either taking new photos in the vintage camera look or editing the ones you have already taken. However, there is only one format setting, which cannot be changed: Retro Grainy Filter at 35 millimeters. This doesn't have to tell you anything, you can immediately recognize the classic Polaroid look.

The application allows you to put filters and light effects on your pictures, crop your pictures, put a date in different colors and give the picture a Polaroid frame. Here you have several options regarding color or effect strength. Unfortunately, there are only four filters and four light effects in the freely available version - at least you can choose your frame from the complete assortment.

The small selection dampens the editing fun in any case. However, the low cost of the Pro version and the associated prospect of significantly more filters and effects make the upgrade interesting to users.

Top 3 Pros:

- Ease of use

- Wide selection of frames in the free version

- Inexpensive pro version

Top Cons:

- Hardly any filters and effects in the free version

- Generally small selection of editing options

Price: Free for iPhones and iPads

Premium version: €1.64 per month/€3.29 per year/€5.76 one-time payment (3 days free trial possible)

Manufacturer: Xiujuan Zheng