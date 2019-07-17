 Testing photo editing apps: “FaceApp″ | Shift | DW | 21.07.2019

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: “FaceApp"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: the much discussed “FaceApp”

DW Shift: Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, FaceApp (DW )

"FaceApp" uses artificial intelligence to change your face in different ways. Although the app has been available since 2017, pimped with new features, it is currently number 1 on the download charts in the app stores.

Important to know: There are privacy concerns. The app collects all uploaded images, gets access to the browser history, surfing behavior and IP addresses of the user. However, Google, Facebook, Instagram, etc. do the same. The app developers reserve the right to use the data commercially. The founders recently reacted to the massive criticism. In a statement, they affirm that user data will not be passed on to third parties. In addition, the data would not be transferred to Russia.

Users have the possibility to request the complete deletion of their data.

 

"FaceApp" is available as a free version with in-app-purchases for Android. For extra filters, user must invest in the Pro version for instance if they want to download their edited selfies without watermarks.

 

"FaceApp" has different filters for portrait shots. With the help of this photo app, users can age themselves, undergo a rejuvenating treatment gender swap. Filters are available in the categories smiles, age, beards, hair colors, hairstyles, gender and glasses.

 

"FaceApp" is really entertaining. Funny is the function "let smile" - with this filter every grim face turns into a friendly smile. If you want to download the app, you should keep in mind that the recordings are not edited locally, but are uploaded to the manufacturer's servers. Thus, it is not quite comprehensible what exactly happens with the photos.

 

Top 3 Pros:

-countless possibilities

- entertaining: it is exciting to time travel and get to know your future self

- Selfies can be embellished in many ways, for example, the background can be exchanged

 

Top 3 cons:

- future filter updates or the removal of watermarks are only possible in the paid version

- the Pro-version is expensive

- the privacy policy

 

Price: Free for Android, Full version: 44 Euro once or 20 Euro for the annual subscription

 

Manufacturer: Wireless Labs

