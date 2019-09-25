Testing photo editing apps: "Enlight Quickshot"

Enlight "Quickshot" is available as a free version with in-app-purchses on the iOS App Store. You can download it for both the iPhone and the iPad. The app is one of four parts of the "Enlight Creative Pack", which includes the programs "Photofox", "Videoleap" and "Pixaloop" for editing images, videos and GIFs.

Quickshot offers a large selection of effects, filters, fades and other photo editing options. In contrast to "Photofox”, which we tested a while ago, the full version of Quickshot is comparatively cheap. The free trial version features 19 filters, more than 60 come with the paid version. Selfie fans might be especially interested in the "Looks" tool. Unfortunately though, this category contains only 20 filters. Another drawback: during our tests on an iPhone 6, the app crashed several times.

Apart from that, “Quickshot” convinces with cool "sky" filters and a clear interface. As a plus, users can adjust intensity of filters. The most exciting tool is certainly the "Quickshot", with which shoots several photos in a row and then merges them into a video - or superimposes them.

Top 3 Pros:

- Wide selection of "sky" filters

- Clear user interface

- No advertising in the free version

Top 3 Cons:

- Only 20 prefabricated "looks" effects in the pro-version

- App does not run smoothly in some cases and crashes

- Missing documentation of the tools used

Price: free App for iOS; Pro-Updates for iOS: 3,99€/month (35,99€ for 12 months) or 64,99€ as a one-time payment

Manufacturer: Lighttricks Ltd.