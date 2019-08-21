Testing photo editing apps: "Enlight Photofox"

"Photofox" Enlight is available free of charge for iPhone and iPad in the iOS App-Store. Photofox is one of four parts of the "Enlight Creative Pack", which includes the programs "Quickshot", "Videoleap" and "Pixaloop" for editing images, videos and GIFs.

Like the other programs from developer Lighttricks Ltd., Photofox offers a large selection of effects, filters, fades and other photo editing options.

However, a big downside of the application is the extremely high price for the full version. The free trial version offers twelve effects only - compared to almost 60 effects in the Pro version. Even the high-quality editing tools, such as the "repair" mode, are only available to paying users. This is surprising, since it is precisely these tools that could persuade a test user to buy the full version.

Apart from that, "Photofox" convinces with a nicely arranged interface, smoothly running tools and high-quality playout options. You can upload your images in high resolution directly to your social media profile. Due to its high price we cannot recommend buying the full version of “Photofox”. Nice results can also be achieved with the free version, though.

Top 3 Pros:

- A high-quality "erase" mode

- Neat user interface

- No advertising in the free version

Top 3 cons:

- Only 12 available effects in the free version

- Important tools are completely missing in the free version

- Missing documentation of the used tools

Price: free App for iOS; Pro-Updates for iOS: 6,99€ monthly (35,99€ yearly) or 74,99€ as a one-time payment

Manufacturer: Lighttricks Ltd.