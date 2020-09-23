 Testing photo editing apps: ″Effectshop″ | Shift | DW | 23.09.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Shift

Testing photo editing apps: "Effectshop"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: "Effectshop".

DW Shift | Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Effectshop (DW/App Effectshop)

Effectshop is available as a free download for your iPhones and iPads. The app is produced by the Chinese application developing company TongShuo, which for instance also developed the app Perfect Image.

Effectshop provides you with filters and tools to create collages or posters. For example, you can add several graphics or texts to your pictures. The app also allows you to apply filters either to the entire image or only to selected areas of a photo. You can blur filter areas into each other with via the drag and drop method. The biggest plus of the app is definitely the large selection of poster and collage templates. You can also save your results in different sizes in HD quality.

It's a pity that you won't find standardized editing tools like brightness, sharpness, saturation or contrast in Effectshop. Since there is no expensive premium version available, you can easily use the app specifically for collages and posters, but for classic photo editing the possibilities are not sufficient.

 

Top 3 pros:

- no expensive pro version

- user-friendly interface

- multiple prefabricated collages

 

Top cons:

- a lot of standard editing tools are missing

- "Undo"-function missing

 

Price: Free for iOS

Manufacturer: TongShuo

Advertisement

Culture

Google Doodle | Romy Schneider 82. Geburtstag (Google)

Actress Romy Schneider honored with Google Doodle on her 82nd birthday

The German-French movie star passed away in the 1980s, but her memory lives on — now in the form of a Google illustration. There's much to celebrate about the late star.  

Arts.21

DW Kultur.21 New Europe, London (Johny Pitts Photography, Suhrkamp Verlag)

Afropean: In search of identity

What do Black people in Europe have in common? The British author and photographer Johny Pitts embarks on a journey from Sheffield to Paris, Brussels, and Berlin, searching for common ground and finding differentiation.  

Music

Wladyslaw Szpilman, Pianist, 1946 (Stanislaw Dabrowiecki/PAP/picture-alliance)

'The Pianist': Władysław Szpilman mementos to be auctioned in Warsaw

The family of Holocaust-surviving composer and hero of the Oscar-winning film "The Pianist" will auction his storied silver pocket watch and Steinway grand piano, among other items.  

Arts

Hua International I Just Stay in the Cold ITong Kunniao (Hua International/Lukas Preuss)

Where junk is art: Tong Kunniao's surrealistic works

Tong Kunniao sees himself as a free thinker on the fringes of society. The Chinese artist's bizarre sculptures are currently on show in Berlin.  

Digital Culture

DW Shift | Fotobearbeitungs-Apps im Test, Darkroom (DW)

Testing photo editing apps: "Darkroom”

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful results, you need effective image editing tools. DW Digital tests the most popular apps. This week: “Darkroom".  