Testing photo editing apps: "Effectshop for iOS"

Effectshop is available as a free download for your iPhones and iPads. The app is produced by the Chinese application developing company TongShuo, which for instance also developed the app Perfect Image.

Effectshop provides you with filters and tools to create collages or posters. For example, you can add several graphics or texts to your pictures. The app also allows you to apply filters either to the entire image or only to selected areas of a photo. You can blur filter areas into each other with via the drag and drop method. The biggest plus of the app is definitely the large selection of poster and collage templates. You can also save your results in different sizes in HD quality.

It's a pity that you won't find standardized editing tools like brightness, sharpness, saturation or contrast in Effectshop. Since there is no expensive premium version available, you can easily use the app specifically for collages and posters, but for classic photo editing the possibilities are not sufficient.

Top 3 pros:

- no expensive pro version

- user-friendly interface

- multiple prefabricated collages

Top cons:

- a lot of standard editing tools are missing

- "Undo"-function missing

Price: Free for iOS

Manufacturer: TongShuo