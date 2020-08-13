Testing photo editing apps: "Colorburn"

The iOS app "Colorburn" boasts 1,000 filters and they are actually available in that number.

The selection could be quite easy to make, as several filters of a subject area are always displayed on the image at the same time. You can switch between them by wiping. The problem here is: the agony of choice. Which of the 1,000 filters really fits? By the way, they are numbered consecutively - making it easier to find them again.

Most of the filters look sort of artificial and are rather not suitable for subtle enhancements of the images. Nevertheless, it's fun to try out the pictures in completely new colour combinations.

At first glance, it seems as if the filter intensity can only be controlled with either 50 percent or 100 percent. But if you tap on the little sun again, a slider is activated with which the filter can be individually adjusted and even raised to 150 percent.

The app takes photos directly or edits images from the photo library. However, it seems impossible to select one of the many filters in advance. It's more fun to try out the filters on saved images afterwards.

A nice feature is the "Grid" function, which applies different filters to the photo at the same time and breaks them down into shapes. The results sometimes even look artistically valuable.

"Colorburn" also offers other tools, including the ability to crop, rotate or frame the photos. These are available in 28 shapes. But the question is whether photos should really be framed in the shape of Mickey Mouse or a teddy bear. Light effects or textures that would give the pictures more depth are unfortunately not available.

Conclusion: "Colorburn" is recommendable for everyone who likes to experiment with color and filters. Those who want to make subtle changes and achieve elegant results should probably use other apps.

Top 3 Pros:

- clear user interface

- no advertising

- app delivers what it promises

Top 2 Cons:

- cost-effective

- filter too bombastic

Manufacturer: Xiaodong Wang

Price: The app costs 0.99 € in the App Store. Additional packages are available as in-app purchases for an average of €1.09.